Report: Melvin Ingram unhappy with contract situation

The Los Angeles Chargers already dealt with a contract dispute with Melvin Gordon last year, and now they may have another one on their hands with Melvin Ingram.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported Monday that the Chargers defensive end, who has been absent from team practice, is unhappy with his contract situation. Popper adds that it is unknown when Ingram might return to the practice field and that he could be seeking a number of possible outcomes, including trying to secure a new deal from the Chargers or attempting to get a signing bonus as an advance on his 2020 base salary.

The 31-year-old Ingram, a Pro Bowler the last three straight seasons, is in the final year of his deal with the Chargers. He is currently set to make $14 million in base salary for the coming season, none of which is guaranteed.

Ingram’s absence from practice had been causing a bit of a stir, and now we know that some discontent with his financial situation is behind it.