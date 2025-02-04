All-Pro NFL player announces his retirement

A former All-Pro NFL player has decided to call it a career.

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from playing in the NFL. The 34-year-old just finished his 11th season.

Hyde began his career with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Iowa in 2013. He really came into his own in Buffalo and was a leader of the Bills’ defense for several years.

Hyde spent seven seasons with the Bills from 2017-2023. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was a Second-team All Pro that year and in 2021. Hyde and Jordan Poyer were one of the best safety duos in football for a while, but the Bills moved on from both after the 2023 season.

The Bills re-signed Hyde to their practice squad in December, but he did not record a stat in a game this season. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott spoke at the time about what an important leader Hyde had been for the team.

Hyde was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2012 and named First-team All-Big Ten the same season.

Hyde finishes his career with 644 total tackles, 24 interceptions, 5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.