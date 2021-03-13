Micah Hyde thinks he can sell free agents on Bills

The Buffalo Bills aren’t necessarily known as a free agent destination. The city is a bit out of the way, the weather isn’t always great, and the team has historically found little success.

Micah Hyde thinks things are different now, and he said he’s willing to go out and recruit free agent targets with his new sales pitch.

“That’s kind of the pitch I have to free agents,” Hyde told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Yeah, it’s going to snow, but this isn’t the old Buffalo, this is the new Buffalo, this is the Josh Allen Buffalo. We’re winning ballgames, scoring points, and we’re playing well on defense. I’m excited to see what (GM Brandon) Beane and (coach) Sean (McDermott) are able to do with some free agents.”

The Bills are fresh off a season that saw them claim their first playoff win since 1995. While they’ve already fallen short in a bid to land one big-name player, that’s not going to slow their ambitions. Hyde’s sales pitch could help seal the deal, because the veteran sales pitch has been around a while and knows what he’d be selling.