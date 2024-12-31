Micah Parsons clowned for ‘comical’ take on Cowboys’ loss to Eagles

Micah Parsons on Monday sounded a little too optimistic about the Dallas Cowboys’ most recent blowout loss.

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Cowboys in a 41-7 affair at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The Cowboys scored a touchdown in the first quarter and went scoreless the rest of the way as the Eagles continued to pile it on offensively.

Philly tacked on five touchdowns in the contest, including a pick-six on Dallas’ opening drive. But in Parsons’ eyes, the game was not as lopsided as the score made it seem.

Parsons spoke to reporters about the 34-point beatdown against Dallas’ NFC East rivals. The Cowboys linebacker said that the game could have looked completely different if you changed the outcome of “about five plays.”

“If you look at their play, they had two big runs and three good deep shots,” said Parsons. “Other than that, we made them earn it. So really, if you take away the scoreboard, it was about five plays that decided this game.”

Scoreboard: Eagles 41, Cowboys 7 Micah Parsons: “If you take away the scoreboard, it was really about five plays that decided this game.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l9n5AzYz1V — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 30, 2024

Parsons pointed to a few explosive plays from Devonta Smith and AJ Brown, which resulted in touchdowns.

Several fans could not help but make fun of Parsons for what they felt was an odd take.

“Other than that how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?” — Will (@willmul5) December 30, 2024

Yeah, the five times the Eagles got into the endzone. LOL this is comical. — DirtyVegas (@SuperEARLII) December 30, 2024

And if you take away the standings, and the Cowboys won like 6 more games, they’d be the Eagles 🤣 — ℐ﹅𓂅⊹ǂ𓂅⋆ (@j_ladrae) December 30, 2024

“Take away all of their scoring plays, and we would’ve maybe won.” — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) December 30, 2024

Erase Philadelphia’s five touchdowns and Dallas would have indeed won the game 7-6.

Perhaps Parsons just didn’t want to give as much credit to an Eagles squad that the Cowboys have had bad blood with over the years.

Tempers flared late during Sunday’s game as a huge fight broke out with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter (video here). Three players were ejected following the fracas.