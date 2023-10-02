Rodney Harrison reached out to Jets to address his Zach Wilson criticism

NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison went too far in his criticism of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday in the eyes of many. Harrison seemed to agree based on what he apparently did a day later.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said in his Monday press conference that Harrison had reached out and addressed his comments about Wilson. Saleh said there were no hard feelings toward Harrison, and that the comments were “water under the bridge.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh implied that Rodney Harrison reached out this morning and handled everything after his comments last night about Zach Wilson. "Rodney is a good man. … He handled it exactly how it's supposed to." Saleh also went on to explain, "Fair or unfair, this is… pic.twitter.com/BWPjObZo8f — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

“From my understanding, Rodney this morning handled everything the right way,” Saleh told reporters. “Rodney’s a good man, whatever he’s getting for that is water under the bridge. I think he’s handled it exactly how he’s supposed to.”

Harrison dismissed Wilson as “garbage” even after Sunday’s game, and more or less tried to goad Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones into saying something critical of the Jets quarterback. Harrison was openly stunned when Jones did not take the bait and instead described Wilson as “special.” Many people felt Harrison went too far in his commentary.

Wilson has plenty of critics, even after his most competent game of the season on Sunday. The Jets would not be bothered by people pointing out how poor he has been, but Harrison’s remarks felt a bit too personal.