Leading team emerges in potential Micah Parsons trade

One team is consistently being linked to a potential Micah Parsons trade if the Dallas Cowboys were to listen to offers.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, ESPN reporter Matt Schneidman said he anticipates the Green Bay Packers will have interest in Parsons if he becomes available for trade. However, the Cowboys are not even considering trade offers at present.

“The Packers may have an outline of what they would offer, but if Jerry Jones isn’t listening to legitimate trade offers, I’m not sure that one is technically on the table,” Schneidman said. “If he does entertain it, from what I’ve heard, the Packers will be interested and will be in the mix.”

"To my knowledge Jerry Jones isn't listening to trade offers for Micah Parsons right now..



Schneidman expects that Parsons would cost multiple first-round picks and potentially even a skill-position player to acquire if the Cowboys were willing to listen to offers.

The Packers were one of three teams that have been prominently linked to Parsons since he requested a trade. The team is generally not a major player in the trade market, but there are always exceptions, and Parsons is the sort of franchise-changing piece that the Packers might part with major resources to acquire.

For now, the Cowboys are refusing to consider a trade, even though things are clearly not great between the team and the player.

Parsons is set to make just over $24 million this season under the fifth-year team option of his rookie contract, but wants a new long-term deal. He has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024.