Jerry Jones accuses Micah Parsons’ agent of ruining negotiations

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones escalated things once more with Micah Parsons’ camp on Thursday.

Jones appeared as a guest on former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin’s podcast, and essentially blamed Parsons’ agent for the fact that no deal has been done with Parsons. Jones reiterated his claim that the framework of a new contract had already been agreed with Parsons, but that Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta intervened and blew up the deal.

“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a–,” Jones said. “Micah and I talked, and then we were going to send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on terms, amount, guarantees, everything. We were going to send it over to the agent, and the agent said don’t bother, because we’ve got all that to negotiate. I’d already negotiated. I’d already moved off my mark in several areas. The issue, very frankly, if we’ve had the negotiation, in my mind, and the agent’s trying to get his nose in it and improve off the market we had already set.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to Michael Irvin on his YouTube channel about Jones’ contract negotiations with Micah Parsons back in March: “When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass.” pic.twitter.com/hqpJeTpypT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2025

Jones compared the situation to a child asking their mother for something, being told no, then going to their father and getting his permission instead. He also claimed that the offer he made to Parsons in March would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in terms of guaranteed money.

Jerry Jones said on Michael Irvin’s YouTube channel that his offer to Micah Parsons back in March would have made him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL in guaranteed money



“The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him.” pic.twitter.com/gu2bagWVWz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2025

This is keeping with Jones’ belief that he and Parsons had negotiated a handshake deal that Parsons was no longer honoring. Parsons has said he talked terms with Jones, but maintains he did not believe that discussion was actually a negotiation.

Notably, Parsons asserted in his trade request that he “no longer (wanted) to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present.” That is essentially what Jones is still trying to do here.

Jones had previously claimed to not even know Mulugheta, even though the agent is a veteran of the industry. Now he is effectively accusing Mulugheta of sabotaging a deal in order to get more money from the Cowboys. Given how huge the impasse is between the two sides, it is easy to understand why even some insiders think Parsons and the Cowboys are headed for a divorce.

Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since his rookie season. The 25-year-old has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024. He is entering the final season of his rookie contract, where he would be set to make just over $24 million.