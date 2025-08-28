Cowboys are reportedly open to trading Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly changed their stance on the Micah Parsons situation.

Several teams have reached out to the Cowboys to inquire about trading for Parsons, and the team had previously been unwilling to engage in discussions. According to a new report from ESPN on Thursday, Dallas is now at least open to listening to offers for Parsons.

While no deal is imminent, ESPN reports that a trade involving Parsons has become a “stronger possibility in recent days than it has been at any point during this process.” The belief is that a trade could come together quickly if a team were to make an aggressive offer.

The question, of course, is how aggressive that offer would need to be. The Cowboys would likely want multiple first-round picks and then some for Parsons, which is a significant asking price given that the team that acquired the 26-year-old would almost certainly have to then sign him to a record-setting contract extension.

Parsons is making just over $24 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season. He officially requested a trade on Aug. 1, and the Cowboys had been adamant that they were not going to grant him his wish. Now, they reportedly want clarity on the situation prior to their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL since the Cowboys drafted him with the 12th overall pick in 2021. He has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024. Jerry Jones has said publicly that he had a handshake agreement in place with Parsons for a new contract but that Parsons’ agent ruined the deal.

If Parsons were to sit out regular-season games, he would have to forfeit game checks. His contract would also eventually toll, so that is not a realistic option for him.

While most people have assumed Parsons and the Cowboys will eventually work something out, there is one team that has emerged as the favorite to land the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end if that does not happen.