Michael Irvin goes off on Cowboys for hiring Brian Schottenheimer

Michael Irvin is not happy about the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach hire.

The Cowboys on Friday hired Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, promoting him from offensive coordinator. Though Irvin has nothing personal against Schottenheimer, he’s not a fan of the hire. He shared his opinion in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Saturday night.

In the video, Irvin pointed to two NFC East teams playing in the conference championship and said he was upset the Cowboys have fallen so far behind.

“First of all, we’re losing ground in this NFC,” said Irvin.

Irvin wanted some change to come in from the outside. He felt as if the Cowboys did not have enough discipline and needed a new voice who would bring that.

“You’re bringing in someone that was already inside as the head coach. You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I’m worried about. … they don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. So how do you fix that? How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?” Irvin wondered.

Irvin also feels like the Cowboys’ lack of success might be costing them their “America’s Team” nickname.

“How can they pass it down when they don’t even know about it? In 10 years, that would have been a generation that knows nothing about a championship from the so-called ‘America’s Team.'”

Irvin had said last month that he wanted the Cowboys to part ways with Mike McCarthy, citing a need for discipline as the reason. He wanted Deion Sanders to be hired.

“Here’s my issue: We lost an opportunity,” Irvin said. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the head coach. And I still stand 10 toes down on that push.”

You can hear Irvin’s full comments in the video: