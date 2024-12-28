Michael Penix Jr. announces big personal news

Michael Penix Jr. is really closing out 2024 in style.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Penix announced in joint Instagram posts with girlfriend Olivia Carter on Saturday that they are now engaged. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve via an elaborate proposal from Penix.

Carter is a former soccer player at the University of Nevada, Reno. Here are some of the photos that the two have posed together for in the past.

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, recently supplanted Kirk Cousins as the starting QB for the Falcons. He completed 18/27 passes for 202 yards to help lead Atlanta to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants during his starting debut in Week 16.

The former University of Washington star Penix also shared a great story about how he was with Carter at the time he found out he was the Falcons’ new starter.