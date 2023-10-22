Michael Pittman Jr. flashes signature Tyreek Hill celebration on huge play

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. took some inspiration from Tyreek Hill on Sunday as he taunted the Cleveland Browns on a big fourth quarter play.

Pittman cashed in a 75-yard touchdown reception to give the Colts a surprising lead over the Browns late in Sunday’s game. As he headed for the end zone, Pittman flashed the peace sign at the pursuing Browns defenders.

Pittman received a flag for taunting on the play, and based on precedent, he can probably count on a fine coming his way. Considering the importance of the moment, he might not care.

The 75-yard touchdown was only Pittman’s second catch of the afternoon. Perhaps he had been waiting a while to break out that kind of celebration, no matter the consequences.