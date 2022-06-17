Michael Thomas gives hint about his rehab in Instagram video?

Michael Thomas did not play at all in 2021 due to a foot injury. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said last month that he expects the star wide receiver to be cleared at some point this offseason, and Thomas may have dropped a hint on Friday that he is getting closer.

Thomas shared a video on his Instagram story that showed him doing one-legged box jumps on his left leg. The 29-year-old has undergone two surgeries on his left foot, so that seems significant.

Michael Thomas getting some work in. pic.twitter.com/Nr5uUgzuEn — NOF (@nofnetwork) June 17, 2022

Allen said the plan was for Thomas to be ready for training camp, which is still more than a month away.

Thomas and the Saints had a disagreement last offseason over how Thomas should handle his foot injury. He reportedly blew the team off after doctors suggested he undergo surgery. That may have delayed his recovery time, and he ultimately sat out the entire season.

Thomas had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons. He had a whopping 149 catches for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2019 before the injury issues popped up.