Michael Thomas rules himself out for season in lengthy statement

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not played this season due to an ankle injury, and that is the way it is going to stay.

Thomas announced on Wednesday that he will not return in 2021. He essentially confirmed what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier in the day, which is that Thomas is dealing with a new ankle injury that is separate from the one he was rehabbing following surgery. Thomas called the latest injury a “small setback” but said it will prevent him from playing this season.

Here’s the full statement:

Thomas injured his ankle last season. The Saints reportedly wanted him to have surgery in March, but he sought a second opinion and instead opted for rest and rehab. He supposedly ignored the team’s calls for months before undergoing surgery in June.

The situation made a tense situation between Thomas and the Saints even worse. The Pro Bowler was also disciplined last season over a practice fight with a teammate. He was then involved in multiple rounds of trade rumors.

Thomas appeared to call the Saints out with a cryptic tweet before the season, but he has not elaborated. The 28-year-old was one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL through his first four seasons. The injury limited him to just 438 receiving yards and no touchdowns in seven games last year.

Photo: Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) breaks the record for receptions in a season with this touchdown reception during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports