Michael Thomas trashes Saints reporter with inappropriate word

Michael Thomas is expected to be released by the New Orleans Saints in the near future, and he has decided to blast a reporter who covers the team on his way out the door.

Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune published a story on Thursday in which he reported that the Saints have decided to part ways with Thomas. Duncan also recapped how Thomas transitioned from arguably the best wide receiver in football to a malcontent. The reporter described how things “unraveled” for Thomas after Thomas was suspended for an altercation with a teammate in 2020 and had a major disagreement with the Saints over the handling of his ankle injury the following offseason.

Duncan also wrote that Thomas has “gained a reputation at the Saints facility as a moody and at-times difficult personality.”

Shortly after Thursday’s story went live, Thomas took to social media to unload on Duncan. Thomas also accused the Saints of leaking information to devalue players.

“Jeff Duncan is a h-e. Trying to stay relevant so let’s speak on it. The Saints leak information to him to try to ruin players value but see I’m not broke so I can speak on it. He is broke so he need clicks. Go look at all his articles that never end up being true,” Thomas wrote on X (edited by LBS for profanity).

Thomas did not stop there. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout continued to throw a hissy fit on X and personally attack Duncan.

Jeff Duncan funny how they planning on releasing me if I was on a 1 year deal 😂😂😂 . Don’t fall for it he the same dude that tried to be my friend in season after saying I wasn’t the same player in training camp. #nexttopic — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 7, 2024

look like he take them salt things — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 7, 2024

Thomas made reference to the fact that he restructured his contract with the Saints last offseason. There was never much of a chance of him remaining with the team in 2024, as he has a guarantee of more than $30 million on his deal that would trigger later this month. Still, he is technically going to be cut.

Duncan said the final straws for Thomas in New Orleans came last season. One incident that “irked” the Saints came when Thomas was arrested over an altercation with a construction crew outside his house. The 31-year-old has also trashed the team and Derek Carr on social media.

Basically, Thomas wants us to believe that the Saints made everything up about him and leaked it to Duncan. It will be interesting to see how successful he is in convincing other teams of that when he becomes a free agent.