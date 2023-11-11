Police release details on Michael Thomas arrest

Police on Saturday released details regarding New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ arrest a day earlier.

In a news release, the Kenner Police Department confirmed that Thomas had been taken into custody on Friday evening. The wide receiver allegedly became agitated at a construction worker who parked in front of his house, and began verbally harassing the worker and threatening to harm him physically. The worker began recording Thomas, prompting the wide receiver to throw a brick at his windshield and knock the phone from the victim’s hands.

Thomas was arrested and cooperative, and was charged with Simple Battery and Criminal Mischief. Both are misdemeanors.

The statement largely confirms what came out Friday, including that Thomas threw a brick at the victim’s windshield. According to police, the brick caused little to no damage.

Thomas does not appear to be facing any serious legal trouble, but it is unclear if this will impact his status for this weekend. The Saints are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.