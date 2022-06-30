Michelle Beadle has strong comments on Tom Brady’s broadcasting contract

Michelle Beadle is not a fan of Tom Brady’s massive broadcasting deal with FOX.

Despite having never called a game before, Brady’s contract reportedly is for 10 years and $375 million and will make him the highest-paid sports broadcaster ever.

Speaking to former ESPN anchor Bob Ley on her “What Did I Miss?” podcast, Beadle used one word to describe the massive contract.

“The $375 million media deal that Tom Brady – that is asinine,” Beadle said (as transcribed by Awful Announcing’s Brandon Contes). “I mean, I don’t even know what that dude’s ever said that has made me go ‘huh, I can’t wait to hear more of that.’ But $375 million?

“George Clooney could be naked, juggling, talking about football and I’m still not gonna be like, ‘yup, that was worth $375 million.’”

Ley added that a broadcaster, regardless of their stature and fame, wouldn’t be able to draw in additional viewers.

“The person hasn’t been born that will drive, consistently over time, that will drive you to watch a sporting event,” Ley said.

Brady is set call games at FOX once he retires from the NFL as part of the lead team alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. The duo will replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who have moved on to ESPN.