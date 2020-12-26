Mike Evans names toughest defensive back he has faced in NFL

Mike Evans is among the best receivers in the NFL, but even he has trouble with some defensive backs at times.

Evans was a guest on a recent edition of The Players’ Tribune’s “Truss Levelz” podcast. He was asked who the best defensive back is he has faced in the NFL. He mentioned Marcus Lattimore as being good. Then he said Patrick Peterson was the toughest one he has faced, though his caveat is that it was early in his career.

“Patrick Peterson, he’s probably the toughest early in my career. Usually I love when guys press me. He was one-on-one a lot of the game too. And he was just so physical and smart and knew what route was coming, ball skills through the roof. He was that deal,” Evans said.

Other cornerbacks Evans mentioned as being tough include Casey Hayward, James Bradberry, Janoris Jenkins, Marlon Humphries and Marcus Peters.

Evans has been in the NFL since being the No. 7 overall draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. He’s had over 1,000 yards receiving in every season of his career and has made three Pro Bowls. In his first season working with Tom Brady, Evans has 57 catches for 779 and 11 touchdowns. He also doesn’t mind arguing his spot in the best player rankings, either.