Mike Evans explains his awful Week 10 touchdown drop

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was responsible for one of the worst drops of the season on Sunday, failing to haul in a sure touchdown in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Evans was wide open in the end zone, and Baker Mayfield’s pass was right on the money. Evans, typically one of the league’s most reliable receivers, simply dropped the pass.

Mike Evans with a bad drop in the endzone… pic.twitter.com/3g5ZtanyEM — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 12, 2023

Evans suggested after the game that he simply got ahead of himself and was ready to celebrate before actually making the catch.

“I was wide open, and I dropped it,” Evans said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Got a little cocky thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to. Can’t do that.

“I don’t want to talk about it. I got what I deserved.”

Kudos to Evans for his honesty. Obviously, everyone knows he is capable of making incredible grabs, and this is a one-off. He wound up making six catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in a Buccaneers victory, so everything worked out in the end.