Mike Golic campaigned to do ‘Monday Night Football,’ made awesome badges

Before Mike Golic became one half of the famous “Mike & Mike” show two decades ago, he wanted a job working in the broadcast booth for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” He and his family wanted it so badly, in fact, that they made campaign badges and everything.

With Golic hosting his last radio show on Friday, one of his colleagues at ESPN shared a photo on Twitter of what looked like a political campaign button featuring Golic’s face. The badge was from 2000 and said “I Like Mike!” on it. Golic’s wife, Christine, revealed that the family had the buttons made up to campaign for Mike to land a job with “Monday Night Football.”

This was the campaign button for when Mike wanted to do MNF. The campaign ultimately lacked the funding to get it done. #ThankYouGolic https://t.co/kJvrWu8tFI — christine golic (@NDmom) July 31, 2020

Golic never became a part of the “MNF” crew, but he went on to co-host a successful radio show with Mike Greenberg from 2000-2017. He has worked alongside Trey Wingo since, and the two hosted the final installment of their show on Friday morning.

Golic, 57, remains under contract with ESPN. He opened up about the cancellation of his show this week and indicated he was unhappy with the way it was handled.