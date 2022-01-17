Report: Mike Mayock will not return as Raiders GM

The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing some major organizational changes this offseason, and one will be finding a new general manager.

Mike Mayock has been informed that he will not return as the Raiders’ GM next season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The move is not a surprise. Mayock was essentially hand-picked by Jon Gruden, who resigned during the season after his leaked email scandal.

The Raiders’ next move could be replacing interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. They are reportedly expected to interview multiple candidates in the coming days.

It seems obvious that the Raiders want to make sweeping changes, even if they did go 7-5 under Bisaccia and reach the postseason. Owner Mark Davis likely wants to make a big splash with his next head coach hire. He reportedly has his eye on one big name.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports