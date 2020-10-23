Mike McCarthy addresses talk of Jerry Jones not letting him call plays

Mike McCarthy has not even gotten through half of a season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but he has already experienced all of the intense scrutiny the job has to offer.

The Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL defensively. Following their 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, they are now facing questions about whether or not their offense can produce in the wake of Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. There has been been talk that McCarthy wants to call plays but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is forcing him to leave that to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

McCarthy says that is not at all the case. In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning, McCarthy said Moore calling offensive plays was always the plan in Dallas.

Mike McCarthy when asked this morning on @1053thefan about those who think Jerry Jones is forcing McCarthy to have Kellen Moore call the Cowboys’ offensive plays: pic.twitter.com/lUhvhhMjbA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 23, 2020

McCarthy claims he wanted Moore to call plays and made that clear when he interviewed for the Cowboys job. He also spoke of the importance of not interfering with the way Prescott has grown under Moore, who began as the quarterbacks coach in Dallas in 2018.

It will be hard to judge the Cowboys’ offense without Prescott, though they signed Andy Dalton for this exact situation. Either way, McCarthy has to be annoyed by the talk of him being steamrolled by Jones and anonymous Cowboys players ripping his staff.