Mike McCarthy will miss Saints game due to COVID-19

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back on Thursday night from their tough Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but they will not have their head coach on the sideline for the game.

Mike McCarthy will not coach the Cowboys against the New Orleans Saints after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter. There are reportedly several positive cases within the organization, so other players or coaches may miss the game as well.

As one league source just said: “there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

The Cowboys confirmed the news and said McCarthy will continue to be heavily involved in preparing for Thursday’s game.

Cowboys statement on HC Mike McCarthy: "Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in NO." — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 29, 2021

The Cowboys have dealt with some serious impacts from COVID-19 protocols recently. Star wide receiver Amari Cooper missed the last two games after he tested positive. He is expected to return on Thursday night.

McCarthy had a wild motivational tactic earlier in the season when the Cowboys were coming off a tough loss, and it seemed to work. He’ll now have to find creative ways to help his team prepare to face the Saints.