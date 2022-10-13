 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill shares real reason he took ping-pong tables out of locker room

October 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel this week praised Tyreek Hill for one particular example of great leadership from the star wide receiver, but the story has since taken an interesting turn.

McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Hill and some other Dolphins team captains removed the ping-pong tables that used to be in the team’s locker room. The coach said the move was made to emphasize focusing on game preparation. Not so fast, says Tyreek.

Hill said Thursday that the Dolphins will not be without a ping-pong table for long. He is apparently having a better one made.

No one seems to know if Hill was joking. He added that playing ping-pong in no way interferes with the Dolphins’ preparation, which makes it seem like he may have been serious.

Common sense would tell you someone must have been messing around. There is no way McDaniel would have thought Hill took the ping-pong table out of the locker room to remove a distraction, only to later find out the receiver was just ordering a better one … right?

Hill has become quite the jokester in his first season in Miami. Perhaps this whole ping-pong table situation is just another example of that.

Miami DolphinsTyreek Hill
