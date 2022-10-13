Tyreek Hill shares real reason he took ping-pong tables out of locker room

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel this week praised Tyreek Hill for one particular example of great leadership from the star wide receiver, but the story has since taken an interesting turn.

McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Hill and some other Dolphins team captains removed the ping-pong tables that used to be in the team’s locker room. The coach said the move was made to emphasize focusing on game preparation. Not so fast, says Tyreek.

Hill said Thursday that the Dolphins will not be without a ping-pong table for long. He is apparently having a better one made.

Tyreek Hill says today the real reason the ping-pong table is out of the Dolphins locker room is he’s working on getting a new custom-designed Dolphins table to replace it. He said the old one had gotten bent. The player tournament is still on(!), according to Hill. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 13, 2022

No one seems to know if Hill was joking. He added that playing ping-pong in no way interferes with the Dolphins’ preparation, which makes it seem like he may have been serious.

Vital breaking news: Tyreek Hill says he has ordered a special Miami Dolphins ping-pong table to replace the previous one, which wasn’t up to standards. Says it’s just a past time and that it in no way interferes with football preparation. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) October 13, 2022

Common sense would tell you someone must have been messing around. There is no way McDaniel would have thought Hill took the ping-pong table out of the locker room to remove a distraction, only to later find out the receiver was just ordering a better one … right?

Hill has become quite the jokester in his first season in Miami. Perhaps this whole ping-pong table situation is just another example of that.