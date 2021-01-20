Report: Mike Singletary interviews for Bears defensive coordinator job

The Chicago Bears have brought in a somewhat surprising name to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

According to Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears interviewed franchise legend Mike Singletary for the job this week. It is not clear how serious a candidate Singletary is for the job, as the Bears have conducted several other interviews and have a wide array of candidates for the position.

Singletary would be vying to replace outgoing defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who retired following Chicago’s loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional round.

Singletary has NFL coaching experience, but it’s been several years since he worked at that level. He’s also never been a defensive coordinator before, though he did spend parts of three seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He would be a sentimental choice in some ways, owing to his Hall of Fame career with the Bears from 1981-1992.

Last we heard from Singletary, he was coming off a staggeringly bad tenure as a high school football coach.