Mike Tomlin had funny exchange with Chase Young

Mike Tomlin had a great exchange with Chase Young.

Tomlin’s previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers lost Tuesday to Young’s Washington Football Team 23-17. NFL Films shared a clip of Tomlin talking with Young at one point in the game. The Steelers coach praised Young but humorously explained why he doesn’t want to be in a position to get a guy like Young.

“I don’t ever want to lose enough games to get a guy like you,” Tomlin said. “Because you gotta lose 14, 15 games to get a guy who looks like you.”

He’s right. Washington went 3-13 last season, which is how they ended up in position to draft Young No. 2 overall in April out of Ohio State. The highest pick the Steelers have had since Tomlin took over as head coach came in 2019 when they traded up to take Devin Bush with No. 10 pick. Tomlin has never had a losing season as Pittsburgh’s head coach.

In 11 games, Young has 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hits. He also had a huge tackle at the goal line to help stuff Pittsburgh on a key fourth down in Tuesday’s game.