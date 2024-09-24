Mike Tomlin has blunt response to question about Justin Fields

Justin Fields has yet to lose a game as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Mike Tomlin is not ready to name him the team’s full-time QB1.

Fields turned in his best performance of the season on Sunday while leading the Steelers to a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The former first-round pick was an efficient 25/32 for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Fields also ran for a touchdown.

On Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters that he wants Fields to be “singularly focused” on starting for the Steelers. The coach would not, however, name Fields the full-time starter over Russell Wilson. Tomlin said that is because Wilson remains at less than 100 percent health.

“Because there’s no need (to name Fields the starter), I explained to you the variables of the week. … When Russ gets to an appropriate level of health, and I have a decision to make, I’ll make it,” Tomlin said.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin asked why he isn't naming Justin Fields starter right now: "Because there's no need, I explained to you the variables of the week. … When Russ gets to an appropriate level of health, and I have a decision to make, I'll make it." Door left wide open. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 24, 2024

Wilson suffered a calf injury during a conditioning test at the start of training camp in July. He still beat out Fields for the starting QB job, but Wilson then aggravated his calf injury leading up to Week 1. That is why Fields got the start, and he has now led the Steelers to a 3-0 record.

Even if Wilson were healthy for Week 4, there is almost no chance Tomlin would make a quarterback change. But by slow-playing the situation, the coach has bought himself more time. If Wilson were to come out and stink in Week 4 and/or Week 5, Tomlin could then turn to Wilson and claim the plan all along was to have Wilson start when the 35-year-old was fully recovered.

Fields has proven a lot of his doubters wrong with his play early in the year, and he delivered a great quote about that after Sunday’s win.