Mike Tomlin rips taunting call after previously supporting new rule

December 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Ray Ray McCloud draws a penalty for taunting

Mike Tomlin has been supportive of the NFL’s emphasis on penalizing taunting this season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers coach openly disagreed with the way the rule was officiated in his team’s game on Sunday.

Steelers wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud was flagged for taunting after he picked up a first down in Pittsburgh’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. McCloud made the “first down” signal with his hand, but the official felt he crossed the line by doing it in a defender’s face. Here’s the video:

Tomlin was asked about the call after the game. He said he disagreed with it and urged officials to use “common sense.”

That is significant because Tomlin is part of the NFL’s Competition Committee. He’s one of a few head coaches who helped implement the new taunting emphasis. Tomlin stood by the emphasis earlier this year after a controversial taunting call went in his team’s favor.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is also on the Competition Committee. He said last month that he thinks officials have taken things too far with the taunting flags. Tomlin might also be coming around.

