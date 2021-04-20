Mike Tomlin, Steelers agree to contract extension

Mike Tomlin is one of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL, and he is now tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers for several more years.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. Tomlin’s new deal keeps him with the franchise through 2024, which means he was previously entering the final season of his contract.

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” Tomlin said in a statement. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

Tomlin is entering his 15th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh. Only Bill Belichick and Sean Payton have been the head coaches of their respective teams for longer. Tomlibn has never had a losing season with the Steelers and joined the late Marty Schottenheimer last season as the only two head coaches in NFL history to begin their careers with 14 consecutive non-losing seasons.

While he has faced some criticism from Steelers legends over the years, Tomlin has consistently kept the team in contention. That is extremely difficult to do in the NFL.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2017, but they clearly still believe in Tomlin. The coach may have to start thinking about life without Ben Roethlisberger in the near future.