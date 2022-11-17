 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin nearly left Steelers for TV job?

November 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike Tomlin with a headset on

Aug 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin has never appeared to be any less than fully committed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a new report claims he seriously considered other opportunities recently.

A report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports indicated that there was some speculation about one of the league’s three longest-tenured coaches — Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, and Tomlin — might walk away from their job after the season. Many fans speculated it was Tomlin, partly because of the Steelers’ struggles this year.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports tweeted that Tomlin had no plans to go now, but did drop an interesting bit of information: the Steelers coach apparently seriously considered taking a television job a few years ago before opting against it.

We have no idea why Tomlin might have been considering an exit, but he signed a contract extension prior to the 2021 season. He probably is not going anywhere with that in mind.

Ironically, Tomlin is not necessarily popular right now with the Steelers sitting at 3-6. Still, it’s hard to believe another head coach would be doing much better between the roster and the injuries.

