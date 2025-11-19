Mike Tomlin has surprising message after Jalen Ramsey got spit on by Ja’Marr Chase

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin does not sound upset with how Jalen Ramsey handled Sunday’s “Spitgate” involving wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Steelers cornerback got ejected from his team’s Week 11 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Ramsey was penalized for throwing a punch at Chase, which he later explained was instigated by the Bengals wideout spitting on him. Video evidence backs up Ramsey’s claim.

On Tuesday, Tomlin addressed the media before Pittsburgh’s Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. The veteran coach was asked if he had any message for Ramsey about how he reacted to the spitting incident. Tomlin initially said he had “no message” before giving one that basically condoned Ramsey’s actions.

“Do what comes natural,” Tomlin said with a stern face.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on how a player should react to being spit at:



📹 @steelers pic.twitter.com/iZyJuL0yr2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2025

A head coach rarely gives any of his players the green light to retaliate during an on-field incident. But Tomlin is apparently making an exception for when another man spits on you.

The NFL slapped Chase with a one-game suspension for spitting at Ramsey, a decision the Bengals star is reportedly appealing. Chase has maintained his innocence with a ridiculous excuse that probably won’t get him out of his suspension.