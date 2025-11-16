Video shows Ja’Marr Chase spitting at Jalen Ramsey

New video appears to back Jalen Ramsey’s claim that Ja’Marr Chase spat at him during Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Ramsey was ejected from Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. for throwing a punch at Chase during the fourth quarter (video here). After the game, Ramsey claimed that the incident was instigated by Chase spitting at him, which the Bengals wide receiver denied.

On-field video from Austin Briski of FOX 19 in Cincinnati proved Ramsey correct. Chase can clearly be seen spitting at Ramsey, which prompts the Steelers defensive back to throw a punch.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."



The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

The NFL will undoubtedly review the video, and that could lead to a suspension for Chase. The league set the precedent earlier this season when Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter was ejected from a game for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter was not suspended in that instance, but only because he spat at Prescott before the first play of the game, so the league essentially counted the game he was ejected from as a full one-game suspension.

Ramsey was the only one ejected for the confrontation, as officials clearly missed Chase escalating the incident. The wide receiver only received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his role in the incident.