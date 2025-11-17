Ja’Marr Chase gets suspended by the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been suspended by the NFL for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

The NFL announced on Monday that Chase has been suspended one game without pay for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during the Bengals’ 34-12 Week 11 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. League officials reviewed video footage and determined that Chase spit on Ramsey, which is a violation of NFL rules pertaining to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

The one-game suspension, which Chase can appeal, would cost the All-Pro more than $500,000.

Ramsey was ejected from his team’s win over Cincinnati for throwing a punch at Chase during the fourth quarter (video here). After the game, Ramsey claimed that the incident was instigated by Chase spitting at him, which the Bengals wide receiver denied.

Video later surfaced that clearly showed Chase spitting on Ramsey, at which point Ramsey retaliated.

The NFL set a precedent earlier this season when Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from a game for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter was not suspended in that instance, but only because he spat at Prescott before the first play of the game. The league counted the game Carter was ejected from as a full one-game ban.

Chase is having another Pro Bowl-caliber season with 79 catches, 861 yards and 5 touchdowns through 10 games. His suspension comes at an inopportune time for the Bengals, who are 3-7 and facing a must-win situation against the New England Patriots in Week 12.