Mike Vrabel does not hold back after getting drilled by Bills

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.

Buffalo outscored Tennessee 24-0 in the third quarter. They capitalized on a muffed punt and added a pick-six in order to run away with the game.

Tennessee made a quarterback change from Ryan Tannehill to Malik Willis late in the third quarter, and their offense remained just as putrid. Willis went 1/4 for 6 yards and lost a fumble.

Vrabel did not sugarcoat things after the game.

“We got our a–es kicked, plain and simple. We got outcoached and outplayed and we have to get it fixed,” Vrabel said (profanity edited by LBS).

There’s no way around it. They got completely outclassed by Buffalo. Things got ugly in the second half.

Tennessee had problems in all three phases of the game. On offense, they passed for just 107 yards and Derrick Henry averaged just 1.9 yards per carry. They threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Kyle Phillips muffed a punt for the second week in a row. And the defense allowed Stefon Diggs to make 12 catches for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Titans didn’t look very good at home in Week 1 when they lost to the Giants 21-20. They looked even worse on Monday night.

Tennessee looks nothing like the team that went 12-5 to earn the top spot in the AFC last season.