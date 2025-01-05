 Skip to main content
Did Mike Vrabel try to put pressure on Patriots with his recent move?

January 5, 2025
by Grey Papke
Mike VrabelNew England PatriotsNew York Jets
Mike Vrabel on the sidelines

Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Photo Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Vrabel reportedly wants the New England Patriots’ head coaching job so badly, he was using other teams to try to push the franchise into making the job available.

Vrabel spoke to the New York Jets about their head coaching vacancy earlier this week, and had been viewed as one of the favorites to land the position. However, Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports said Sunday that Vrabel’s dalliance with the Jets was an attempt on his part to nudge the Patriots to make a coaching change.

Vrabel got his wish, regardless of whether his flirtation with the Jets had anything to do with it, as New England fired Jerod Mayo on Sunday. He spent eight seasons playing for the Patriots, and it sounds like he was eager to force the Patriots’ hand and make them decide if they really wanted to risk one of their most beloved players coaching the rival Jets.

This is not the first time that it has been reported that Vrabel was using the Jets as leverage. That alone is not unusual, but it is a bit more unique to see a coach using one team as leverage to get another franchise to actually make a coaching change.

Many observers immediately named Vrabel as the favorite for the Patriots’ job as soon as it opened up. If the Patriots want him as badly as he seems to want them, it might just be a matter of time.

