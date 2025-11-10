Larry Brown Sports

Mike Vrabel had a great 3-word message for Patriots players after latest win

Mike Vrabel at a press conference
May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks the to media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots extended their NFL-best win streak to seven games with an impressive performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, and Mike Vrabel had an awesome message for his players afterward.

The Patriots survived a late comeback bid from Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers on Sunday to win 28-23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As he has done all year following victories, Vrabel greeted each Patriots player individually on their way to the locker room.

This time, Vrabel kept repeating the same three-word phrase — “NFC South champs.”

The phrase likely meant one of two things. The Buccaneers won the NFC South last year, so Vrabel may have been praising his players for beating a reigning division champion on the road. Or, Vrabel may have been declaring his own team the champions of the NFC South.

New England has played and beaten all four NFC South teams this season. In addition to their win over the Bucs, they beat the Carolina Panthers 42-13 in Week 4, the New Orleans Saints 25-19 in Week 6 and the Atlanta Falcons 24-23 in Week 9.

Either way, Sunday’s win was another reason for the Patriots to celebrate. They are now 8-2 and in prime position to win the AFC East after going 4-13 in each of the last two seasons. Vrabel has completely turned the culture around in New England, and he made another aggressive decision against Tampa Bay that paid off. Not much has gone wrong for the Patriots over the past two months.

