Chargers’ Mike Williams suffers significant ankle injury

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered an ugly loss Sunday, and it was made even worse by a potentially serious injury to a key offensive player in the waning moments.

Wide receiver Mike Williams suffered an ugly-looking ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams was trying to make a catch when he was tackled by Seahawks defensive back Mike Jackson, but Williams’ ankle twisted unnaturally as he tried to stay on his feet.

Mike Williams ankle pic.twitter.com/E4fwWyqdKB — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 23, 2022

Williams had to be helped off the field by two trainers and was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Mike Williams is being helped off the field pic.twitter.com/oSlE8TVwzQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

This would be a significant blow to the Chargers, who have been dealing with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball. Williams has emerged as Justin Herbert’s preferred target with Keenan Allen sidelined, with three 100-yard receiving games so far on the season. He had seven catches for 86 yards with a touchdown before leaving Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks-Chargers game was a rough one for wide receiver injuries, as Seattle lost their top pass-catcher as well.