MMA fighters want a piece of Zac Stacy after seeing domestic violence video

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was arrested on Thursday after video surfaced of an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend. The videos were extremely graphic and disturbing, prompting an outcry on social media.

In the videos, Stacy can allegedly be seen striking his ex, Kris Evans, in the head several times before throwing her into a television. He then body slams her through their child’s bouncy chair, while the five-month-old lay just feet away.

Understandably, there was a lot of anger directed at Stacy in the aftermath. Several MMA fighters expressed a desire to get their hands on the retired running back. That includes Uriah Hall and Andres Rodriguez.

“Looking for a wife beater Zac Stacy anyone seen him? Looking to give an a– whooping on site !!!” Hall wrote on Twitter (profanity edited by LBS).

Me and the gang running up on Zac Stacy #zacstacyisawholehoe pic.twitter.com/Bat6FTykAg — Andres Rodriguez (@AndresMMACubano) November 18, 2021

Immediately after the incident, Evans called police and was transported to a local hospital. She was treated for several injuries, including a head wound, and released. She later posted a video on Instagram thanking everyone for their support.

The 30-year-old Stacy is currently being held in Orange County Jail in Florida on two felony charges: aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Photo: Aug 29, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Zac Stacy (38) runs with the ball during the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports