Mohamed Sanu signs one-year contract with 49ers

Mohamed Sanu was not unemployed for very long.

The wide receiver has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Sanu was released by the New England Patriots two weeks ago. He’s coming off a disappointing 2019 season split between New England and Atlanta that saw him catch just two touchdowns and rack up 520 receiving yards. He had recent success, though, and was a reliable secondary option for the Falcons in the passing game in 2017 and 2018.

The 49ers ended Week 1 with three healthy receivers, so they could use all the help they can get. It’s not clear how big a role the 31-year-old Sanu will play in the San Francisco offense. He has past experience with coach Kyle Shanahan, which helps. He could see a lot of reps initially, especially until Deebo Samuel returns. That won’t come any earlier than Week 4.