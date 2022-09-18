How much money Jimmy Garoppolo can make as 49ers starter

The San Francisco 49ers are once again turning to Jimmy Garoppolo, and they’re getting his services at a discount this season.

Garoppolo was originally set to make over $24 million in base salary for 2022. The Niners were unable to find a trade partner for him, so they restructured his contract and brought him back as the second-string quarterback behind starter Trey Lance.

Now that Lance is out for the season, it’s Jimmy time. And many are wondering how much money Garoppolo stands to make in San Francisco. The truth is he won’t make a ton since he signed to be a backup.

Here are some details on Ghost’s contract.

-$6.5M guaranteed base salary

-$29.4k per game he is on active roster

-$250k per game if he takes 25% of the snaps

-$100k per win in those games

-$500k if he plays 50% of snaps in playoff game & NFCCG

-$500k if he wins NFCCG

-$1M if he plays 50% of snaps in SB

If Ghost stays healthy and plays the remaining 15 games for San Francisco, he will be at $11 million ($6.5 million in base salary, $500,000 for being on the active roster, $4 million for taking over 25 percent of snaps in 16 games). Then he will earn another $100,000 per win, plus he will have a chance to earn postseason bonuses.

Getting Garoppolo for $11 million is very cheap considering he made around $25 million each of the last two seasons.

Though nobody wants to see someone like Lance get hurt, there are many San Francisco fans who are more than happy to have Jimmy back as the starting quarterback.