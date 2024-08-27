Montez Sweat blasts ‘toxic’ culture in Washington

Montez Sweat established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL during his time with the Washington Commanders, but he does not have very fond memories of the first four-plus seasons of his career.

In an interview with Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times that was published on Monday, Sweat said the culture he experienced in Washington was “toxic.”

“It was a toxic, heavy toll, just losing and people around you being kinda OK with losing,” Sweat said. “It could sometimes rub off on you. You’ve gotta stay hungry and know that you want to win.”

Sweat played under Ron Rivera for the majority of the defensive end’s time with the Commanders. Jay Gruden was fired five games into Sweat’s rookie season in Washington and replaced with interim coach Bill Callahan.

Though the Commanders reached the playoffs with a 7-9 record in 2020, Sweat experienced a lot of losing with his former team. The Bears have done a lot of losing in recent years as well, but Sweat feels strongly that he is in “a better spot for me.”

“[Shoot], this was my first Pro Bowl and first double-digit sack year and all those types of things. I reached some accolades that I always had aspirations of getting, but never reached in Washington,” Sweat said. “You could definitely say it worked out better for me.”

Sweat finished with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season, with 6 of them coming after he was traded. He also signed a massive extension with the Bears, so that probably contributes to his positive feelings toward his new team.

With Chicago starting a rookie quarterback this season in Caleb Williams, Sweat might be part of a team that will experience more growing pains. Even with the questions, he clearly prefers his current situation over his former one.