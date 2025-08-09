Lions’ Morice Norris shares update after his scary head injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris shared an update on his status after suffering a scary head injury during Friday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Norris suffered the frightening injury early in the fourth quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. He left the field in an ambulance, and the two teams refused to finish the game after that (video here).

On Saturday morning, Norris shared a message on Instagram and told concerned fans that he is doing well.

“I’m all good man don’t stress it appreciate all the check ins and love,” Norris wrote.

The Lions had previously announced that Norris was in stable condition and had feeling and movement in all his extremities.

Many certainly feared the worst in the immediate aftermath of Norris’ injury. For the moment, he appears to have avoided any serious long-term health consequences.

The Lions signed Norris as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State last year. He spent the majority of the 2024 season on the practice squad.