Lions share update on player who was rushed to hospital after frightening injury

The Detroit Lions have shared an update on defensive back Morice Norris following what was a frightening scene during Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Norris took a knee to the head while attempting a low tackle during a Falcons run play at the start of the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Norris was motionless on the field following the play and appeared to start twitching as medical staff began attending to him. You can see the play here.

The game was eventually suspended, as players on both sides did not want to continue. Fortunately, the Lions shared a positive update about Norris a short while later.

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support,” the Lions said in a statement.

Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation.



We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the… — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2025

The Lions signed Norris as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State last year. He spent the majority of the year on the practice squad.

Norris, 24, received attention for his most recent social media post after he was transported to the hospital on Friday night.