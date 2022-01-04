Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party.

Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett to @ESPNBooger and @RandyMoss about tonight potentially being Ben Roethlisberger’s last game in Pittsburgh: “I just want to celebrate with him.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

Garrett has 15 sacks on the season, so this is certainly a plausible outcome. He takes serious delight in terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, as evidenced by his Halloween decorations.

Roethlisberger has all but confirmed his intention to retire at the end of the season, making Monday his final regular season game in Pittsburgh. He would definitely like to go out with a big game, but avoiding Garrett will be key to succeeding.

Photo: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports