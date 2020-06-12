Report: Myles Garrett, Browns discussing framework of massive extension

Myles Garrett brought some bad publicity to the Cleveland Browns last season when he infamously got into a brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, but that incident clearly has not impacted the way the franchise feels about the star defensive lineman.

Garrett and the Browns have had discussions this offseason about a “mega-extension,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett have engaged in contract discussions, per sources, setting the stage for a potential mega-extension this summer. The former No. 1 overall pick has two years left on his rookie deal, and Cleveland could get ahead of a pricey pass-rush market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 12, 2020

Garrett still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but an extension could benefit both sides. The 24-year-old is scheduled to make just $4.6 million in 2020, and the price for pass-rushers increases each season. An extension would cost the Browns more in the short term but would be much more beneficial than letting Garrett hit free agency in two years.

We’ve already heard some enormous figures thrown around for Garrett’s next contract, so it would not be a surprise if the Browns make him the highest-paid defensive lineman in football this season.

Aside from the ugly altercation in which he bashed Rudolph over the head with a helmet, Garrett has lived up to the hype in Cleveland. He has 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles through his first three NFL seasons. There’s no denying the massive impact he has made on the field.