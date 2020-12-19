Myles Garrett has hilarious take on possibly facing Colt McCoy

When the Cleveland Browns face the New York Giants this Sunday, there’s a growing chance that it will be Colt McCoy under center for New York. That actually has Myles Garrett rather excited.

Garrett and McCoy share a financial adviser, the Browns defensive end said Friday. And yes, that does factor into Garrett’s motivation heading into Sunday’s contest.

“Me and Colt have the same financial adviser so if he’s under center I’m going to bust his a– and tell our adviser about it,” Garrett said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

That’s not great news for McCoy. Garrett has 10.5 sacks this season, and as we’ve seen on plays like this, when he wants at a quarterback, he usually gets him. The Giants backup could be in for a rough game at this rate.