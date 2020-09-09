Myles Garrett considered quitting football after Mason Rudolph incident

Myles Garrett shocked the football world last November when he ripped Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and struck him with it. The ensuing suspension ended Garrett’s season, and it could have done more than that.

Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he seriously considered quitting football after the incident.

“I did,” Garrett said Monday. “Whether it was because of their decision or my decision, it was whether this was going to continue.”

Ultimately, Garrett decided to continue in part because he did not want the attack on Rudolph to be the last memory of him as an NFL player.

“You know that no matter what happens, you’re all right with the result,” Garrett said. “You won’t be holding onto regrets. You won’t be thinking ‘what if.'”

Garrett added that he would be eager to meet face-to-face with Rudolph and clear the air, though there are currently no plans to do that.

The former No. 1 pick is clearly in a better place now. He committed to the Browns with a contract extension and has been reinstated. After collecting ten sacks in ten games in 2019, he may be poised for an even bigger year in 2020.