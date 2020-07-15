Myles Garrett has great message for Browns fans after signing contract extension

Myles Garrett is staying long-term with the Cleveland Browns, and he had a message for his fans as he did.

Garrett signed his rumored five-year, $125 million deal to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. As he did, he wrote down a simple message for Browns fans — as well as the team’s skeptics.

There are plenty of skeptics, as the Browns crashed to a 6-10 record last season amid high expectations. That wasn’t entirely down to Garrett, who collected ten sacks in as many games.

Garrett’s season infamously ended when he struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet in a late-game brawl. His coaches say he’s in the right place mentally, and if that’s the case, the Browns and their fans won’t regret betting on him like this.