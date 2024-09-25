Myles Garrett dealing with several injuries

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is battling several injuries as his team prepares for their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garrett missed practice on Wednesday, which was not a surprise after he revealed last week that he is dealing with injuries to both of his feet. Garrett said the issue is one of pain management and that he might have to undergo surgery after the season.

But unfortunately, that’s not all. The Browns listed Garrett on their injury report Wednesday with foot, Achilles and thigh injuries.

#Browns All-Pro and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will not practice today. The team has listed him with three injuries: Achilles, foot, and thigh. One of the toughest players in the NFL, Garrett is planning to play through it all. pic.twitter.com/JwLeEktvgU — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 25, 2024

That is about as banged up as we have seen a player who has not been ruled out, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that he expects Garrett to play.

Garrett recorded just one tackle in Sunday’s 21-15 loss to the New York Giants. He has two sacks through the first three games of the year, but it goes without saying that he is playing at less than full strength. That might be the case all season for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.