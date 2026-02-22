Myles Garrett sets a bold five-year goal after breaking sack record

After smashing the NFL’s single-season record for sacks, Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett wants to break another.

The top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is aiming to set a new all-time NFL record for career sacks, and he even put a timeline on it.

“I’m going to take that down, and prefer that I take it down here in the next five years,” the 30-year-old Garrett told DJ Siddiqi in an exclusive interview with Casino Guru News. “That is definitely on my mind to go out there and get. That’s a goal I’ve had for years now since college.”

Although the Browns had another letdown season, winning just five games and missing the NFL playoffs again in the 2025 campaign, Garrett’s pursuit of the single-season sack record provided a thrill for the team’s fans.

The former Texas A&M Aggies star finally got it during a 20-18 win in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Overall, he had 23.0 sacks in 2025, surpassing the previous record shared by Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

So far in his pro career, Garrett has 125.5 sacks in the NFL, while the all-time record is 200.0 by Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.