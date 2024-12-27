 Skip to main content
Did Myles Garrett consult LeBron James before his recent comments?

December 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Cleveland BrownsLeBron JamesMyles Garrett
Myles Garrett sitting on the bench

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has suggested he wants a commitment from the team to winning if they want him to stick around. That ultimatum may have come out of consultation with another Cleveland sports legend.

Garrett told reporters Friday that he has been speaking to LeBron James about vocal leadership and speaking up more. The star pass rusher credited James with helping him use his platform more to try to improve the Browns.

“He’s seen everything on the sports side of it. His advice has been very valuable,” Garrett said. “Him, his team, just being able to be around them and learn from them. … Definitely using my platform, using my voice to my benefit and my team’s benefit.”

James and Garrett have been offseason workout partners, so these ties are not new. It certainly sounds like Garrett probably brought up his frustrations with the Browns to James in private, which may have influenced the edge rusher’s recent strong comments about the organization. James, of course, has never been shy about publicly putting pressure on the organizations he has played for throughout his career.

James left Cleveland twice, though he did so the second time after delivering the Cavaliers a championship. Cleveland sports fans have to be hoping that Garrett will not be tempted to do the same thing, whether influenced by James or not.

