Did Myles Garrett consult LeBron James before his recent comments?

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has suggested he wants a commitment from the team to winning if they want him to stick around. That ultimatum may have come out of consultation with another Cleveland sports legend.

Garrett told reporters Friday that he has been speaking to LeBron James about vocal leadership and speaking up more. The star pass rusher credited James with helping him use his platform more to try to improve the Browns.

“He’s seen everything on the sports side of it. His advice has been very valuable,” Garrett said. “Him, his team, just being able to be around them and learn from them. … Definitely using my platform, using my voice to my benefit and my team’s benefit.”

#Browns Myles Garrett has talked to LeBron James about speaking up more. Front office also talked to him about his might-want-out remarks unless there’s a winning plan to see where his head is at. pic.twitter.com/WinIgxv4hn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 27, 2024

James and Garrett have been offseason workout partners, so these ties are not new. It certainly sounds like Garrett probably brought up his frustrations with the Browns to James in private, which may have influenced the edge rusher’s recent strong comments about the organization. James, of course, has never been shy about publicly putting pressure on the organizations he has played for throughout his career.

James left Cleveland twice, though he did so the second time after delivering the Cavaliers a championship. Cleveland sports fans have to be hoping that Garrett will not be tempted to do the same thing, whether influenced by James or not.